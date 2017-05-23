Ex-CIA Director Brennan Cannot Confirm Alleged Trump-Russia Collusion

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Both Trump and numerous Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have repeatedly denied claims of alleged Moscow's collusion with the US president's campaign, as well as of the Kremlin's interference in the 2016 US election.

"I encountered and am aware of information and intelligence that revealed contacts and interactions between Russian officials and US persons involved in the Trump campaign," Brennan stated. "I don't know and cannot confirm if collusion existed."

© AP Photo/ Susan Walsh Trump Reportedly Asked Intel Officials to Deny Evidence of Collusion With Russia

Brennan said that he had no knowledge of President Donald Trump's alleged attempts to ask US intelligence officials to stop the investigation about allegations his campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 US election.

When asked whether Trump has made any efforts to enlist the support of intelligence officials to push back on Russia collusion issue, Brennan stated, "I am unaware of it."

Brennan also said that he did not know whether Trump had tried to pressure former FBI Director James Comey to drop an investigation into ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

© AFP 2017/ MANDEL NGAN Coats Refuses to Comment on Reports Trump Asked Him to Push Back on Russia Probe Stories

Brennan alleged that Russian intelligence services would likely attempt to interfere in the 2018 US midterm election.

"I believe that they [Russian] will try to exploit [the midterm] elections, but they will not wait until elections," Brennan told the House Intelligence Committee.

Furthermore, Brennan claimed that Russian intelligence services are continuing to gather information on and evaluate influential individuals within the US government or who own businesses in the country.

Brennan characterized the Russian intelligence threat as a "very serious one" and suggested that US intelligence agencies should pay close attention to Moscow’s actions.