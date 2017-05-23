Poll Shows Over 50% in US Disbelieve Trump's Campaign Colluded With Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Fifty-two percent of the US respondents do not believe that there was "a collusion" between US President Donald Trump's campaign and Moscow, while almost 60 percent think that the appointment of the special counsel will lead to the end of the inquiry into the US president's alleged ties to Russia, according to a poll.
The survey was conducted on May 17-20 among 2,006 people.
The US intelligence community has suggested that Russia may have influenced the 2016 US election, but offered no proof. Moscow has repeatedly refuted the claims of its alleged interference in the US election.
