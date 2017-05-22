US Anti-Iran Policy Strengthens Terrorists in Middle East - Foreign Ministry

© AP Photo/ Carlos Barria Iran Elections Unlikely to Impact Relations With US - Iranian Kurdistan Representative

TEHRAN (Sputnik)On Sunday, Trump said during the Arab Islamic American Summit in the Saudi capital that Iran had been supporting terrorists, militias and extremist groups that "spread destruction and chaos across the region."

"Two days after Iranian [presidential] election… US president tries to spread Iranophobia and makes false statements to reach arms deals… Unfortunately, the current US policy results in strengthening of terrorist groups in the region and leads to reinforcement of these groups by dictatorial states," Bahram Qassemi said, commenting the outcome of the summit.

On Saturday, US president started his first foreign visit to Saudi Arabia that resulted in a number of contracts on military sales to Riyadh, as well as Trump's participation in the Arab Islamic American Summit. According to White House officials, the signed deals are estimated at $110 billion, while a total volume of US arms sales to Saudi Arabia could reach $350 billion in the next 10 years.

