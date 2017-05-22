Register
14:34 GMT +322 May 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    U.S. President Donald Trump dances with a sword as he arrives to a welcome ceremony at Al Murabba Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017

    US Anti-Iran Policy Strengthens Terrorists in Middle East - Foreign Ministry

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    0 5530

    "Iranophobic" statements made by US President Donald Trump, as well as Washington's policies, strengthen the positions of terrorists in the Middle Eastern region, the spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

    A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc.
    © AP Photo/ Carlos Barria
    Iran Elections Unlikely to Impact Relations With US - Iranian Kurdistan Representative
    TEHRAN (Sputnik) On Sunday, Trump said during the Arab Islamic American Summit in the Saudi capital that Iran had been supporting terrorists, militias and extremist groups that "spread destruction and chaos across the region."

    "Two days after Iranian [presidential] election… US president tries to spread Iranophobia and makes false statements to reach arms deals… Unfortunately, the current US policy results in strengthening of terrorist groups in the region and leads to reinforcement of these groups by dictatorial states," Bahram Qassemi said, commenting the outcome of the summit.

    On Saturday, US president started his first foreign visit to Saudi Arabia that resulted in a number of contracts on military sales to Riyadh, as well as Trump's participation in the Arab Islamic American Summit. According to White House officials, the signed deals are estimated at $110 billion, while a total volume of US arms sales to Saudi Arabia could reach $350 billion in the next 10 years.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Iran Elections Unlikely to Impact Relations With US
    Mattis: Militia Hit by US Strike in Syria Iran-Directed Offensive Force
    'Hostile Attempt': Iran Blasts US Over New Sanctions Against Missile Development
    Tags:
    sanctions, Donald Trump, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guardian of the East: The Might of Russian Pacific Fleet
    Guardian of the East: The Might of Russian Pacific Fleet
    Robert E Lee Statue Cartoon
    Robert E. See You Later
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok