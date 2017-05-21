US Contacted Russia in November Over Alleged Russian Hackers' Activity

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States filed a request to Russia in November 2016 over a breach of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) email system by allegedly Russia-linked hackers ahead of the US presidential election, Oleg Khramov, a deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council, told Kommersant newspaper in an interview published on Sunday.

"They did it a bit late. The first request was sent one week prior to the November election," Khramov said.

According to Khramov, Russia urgently responded to the request and provided exhaustive answers, including regarding technical aspects.

"Russia's relevant departments respond to all requests coming from foreign partners in a timely manner. That is why, the response was provided immediately, in November. Additional information was requested, as the data contained in their first appeal was blurred and mostly repeated media reports. Our competent departments, of course, asked partners to provide specific IP-addresses, attacks signatures and so on. The second request, containing additional information, came only at the beginning of this year. A detailed response was urgently provided," Khramov added.