Six Injured, One Critically, After Jet Crashes into Truck on LAX Runway (PHOTOS)

The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. local time, right after the 737 landed, the local NBC station reports. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the jet collided with the truck and flipped it.

"[A] single-aisle commercial passenger jet collided with airport utility/supply vehicle shortly after landing, causing that truck to overturn," said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

The injured, who have been taken to the hospital, were passengers in the truck; no injuries have been reported among passengers on the plane.

​According to social media accounts, the plane was an Aeromexico flight. Passengers on the flight are tweeting that the plane's wing clipped the truck and overturned it.

