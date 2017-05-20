Former US Secret Service Agent Convicted as Child Predator

Robert Moore, 38, pleaded guilty on March 1 to using apps like Meet24 and Kik both during his free time and while on the job to send sexually explicit pictures of himself to a girl in Florida, and asked her to do the same, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

Moore did the same with a 14-year-old in Texas and a 17-year-old, the DOJ added. The perpetrator was nabbed, “To Catch a Predator” style, as law enforcement successfully baited him with a fake profile of a 14-year-old. Moore sent sexually explicit messages and an obscene image to agents posing as the girl.

Moore was working at the White House when he was detained in November of 2015.

The Maryland resident was sentenced to 20 years in jail and lifetime supervision at a court in Florida.