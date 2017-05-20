Comey to Testify Publicly Before US Senate Intel Committee on Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey has agreed to provide testimony in front of the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence publicly after Memorial Day, the panel's chairmen Richard Burr and Mark Warner announced in a press release.

"[F]ormer [FBI] Director James Comey has committed to testify in open session before the Committee. The Committee will schedule the open hearing after Memorial Day," the release stated on Friday.

Chairman Richard Burr noted that the testimony should help to clarify the recent events related to the Russia probe.