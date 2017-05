© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria US Congressmen Ask for Additional Data from Justice Dept., FBI on Comey Firing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)Former US Congressman Anthony Weiner, who is also a husband to Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, is expected to plead guilty to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor, US media reported on Friday.

Weiner will appear in a Manhattan federal court at 11 am, ABC News reported.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) previously disclosed that Weiner — who represented part of New York City in Congress before a sex scandal forced him to resign in 2011 — is under investigation for sending illicit text messages to an underage girl.

