McCain on Clashes at Turkish Embassy in US: 'I'd Throw Turkish Ambassador Out'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A brawl between supporters and critics of the Turkish government broke out on Tuesday near the diplomatic mission in Sheridan Circle while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was inside. Nine people were injured and two arrested.

"I’d throw the Turkish ambassador out," McCain said on the MSNBC broadcaster show "Morning Joe."

Late Wednesday, the Turkish embassy released a statement blaming the altercation on protesters it said were supporting the Turkey and US-outlawed terror group Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The mission called the demonstration "unpermitted" and said it hoped measures would be taken to prevent "similar provocative actions" from happening again. Demonstrations in the US capital do not require police permits as long as they do not block public sidewalks.

The US State Department said on Wednesday it would communicate its concerns over the incident to Turkey, and the DC Metropolitan Police Department said it will pursue arrests in the case.