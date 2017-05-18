Kremlin Comments on Former FBI Head Mueller's Appointment in US' Russia Probe

SOCHI (Sputnik) — The US Department of Justice has appointed former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Mueller a special counsel to investigate Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election in the United State.
"We cannot speak for our US colleagues, we have nothing to comment on here. These are some sort of internal US processes. You know how President [Vladimir] Putin described them," Peskov told journalists, commenting on Mueller's appointment as a special counsel.
Russian officials have repeatedly denied charges of interfering in the US election, characterizing the allegations as an absurd attempt to divert public attention from domestic issues. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow did not have official contacts with Trump's team during the presidential campaign.
All comments
Show new comments (0)