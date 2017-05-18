Kremlin Comments on Former FBI Head Mueller's Appointment in US' Russia Probe

SOCHI (Sputnik) — The US Department of Justice has appointed former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Mueller a special counsel to investigate Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election in the United State.

"We cannot speak for our US colleagues, we have nothing to comment on here. These are some sort of internal US processes. You know how President [Vladimir] Putin described them," Peskov told journalists, commenting on Mueller's appointment as a special counsel.

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Special Counsel for Russia Probe Violated Constitution - NSA Whistleblower

Mueller's appointment came after Trump fired Comey from the position of FBI director based on recommendations from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Rosenstein. The firing took place amid the ongoing investigations into the Trump team's alleged ties with Russia and the Kremlin’s alleged interference in the US election.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied charges of interfering in the US election, characterizing the allegations as an absurd attempt to divert public attention from domestic issues. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow did not have official contacts with Trump's team during the presidential campaign.