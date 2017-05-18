Register
04:24 GMT +318 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Chelsea Manning, the US soldier imprisoned for leaking the largest trove of classified documents in US history, has proposed, and drafted, a bill to strengthen protections for journalists reporting on government secrets.

    ‘People Power’ Freed Chelsea Manning, the US’ Longest-Imprisoned Whistleblower

    © Alicia Neal
    US
    Get short URL
    0 4830

    Whistleblower Chelsea Manning, who was imprisoned for leaking classified military documents to WikiLeaks, walked free on Wednesday after having her 35-year sentence commuted by President Barack Obama.

    Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear spoke with Gerry Condon of Veterans for Peace; Noelle Hanrahan, executive director of Prison Radio; and Jeremy Kuzmarov, a professor of American history at the University of Tulsa, about Manning’s experience as a political prisoner, her release and the importance of the leaks she supplied.

    ​Condon, who did a lot of activism around Manning’s release, said he is “elated” about her freedom, saying Veterans for Peace supported the whisteblower "because she revealed critically important information that American people and the world needed to see regarding the true nature of US wars and occupation Afghanistan and Iraq."

    "She revealed routine war crimes committed by US troops, including the famous ‘Collateral Murder’ video showing unarmed civilians in Iraq, including two children being gunned down by US soldiers from a helicopter above," he said.

    "She also revealed information from the daily logs of the Mrmy in Iraq and Afghanistan that showed the progress of the war was much different than we were being told by our political leaders. We were being told that everything is going well, that we were winning those wars, when in fact the opposite was true," he added. 

    Chelsea Manning
    © AP Photo/ U.S. Army
    Manning Expresses Gratitude to Thousands of Supporters as Whistleblower Released From Prison

    Kuzmarov noted the especially harsh treatment Manning received while imprisoned, remarking that, "We do see a pattern where whistleblowers are often treated very very harshly and it’s a way of sending a message."

    He explained that although Manning’s revelations were damning to Washington, with whistleblowers the issue isn’t necessarily the content of their leaks, but, “It’s the defiance, it’s the fact that she leaked those documents clandestinely through WikiLeaks and I think they wanted to send a signal to her. 

    "I think it’s about power and someone who defied the state, and the state wanting to show who’s in power."

    Condon agreed, saying that Manning endured "Horrible, unacceptable treatment," and said that "the prison system is defined by abuse and in the case of Chelsea they were, in the initial months, certainly trying to break her spirit, which to her credit, they did not succeed. There’s no doubt that they were putting extra pressure on her in the hopes that she would break and take a different posture than defending what she had done and perhaps collaborate some other way with the government, but she refused to do that."

    US President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 22, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Trump Calls Whistleblower Manning ‘Ungrateful Traitor’ Who Should Stay in Prison

    Host Brian Becker pointed out the strong bias against Manning in the mainstream media, calling it a part of "an attempt to silence whistleblowers."

    "She is not free because there was a chorus from the mainstream media’s editorial departments demanding that she have an early release," he said. "It really was a people’s movement that won this freedom."

    Hanrahan agreed, saying, "Honestly, it’s people power. It is every single individual who stood out there with a sign, who talked to a congressperson, made a donation. It matters. Actions matters."

    Related:

    US Rights Groups Call on Obama to Commute Chelsea Manning's Sentence
    White House Petition to Pardon Chelsea Manning Reaches Threshold
    US Whistleblower Chelsea Manning on Obama's Short List for Commutation
    Assange to Agree to US Extradition If Obama Grants Manning Clemency - WikiLeaks
    Obama Commutes Whistleblower Chelsea Manning's Sentence
    Tags:
    Political Prisoners, released, Whistleblower, WikiLeaks, US Army, Chelsea Manning, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Top Secret
    Top Secret
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok