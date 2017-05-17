GOP Senator Says Time for Independent Commission or Special Prosecutor

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Murkowski noted that she is concerned about the conflicting and contentious reports about Trump, the FBI and Russia.

"[I]t's imperative that we — Congress, the FBI [Federal Bureau of Investigation], the administration — work to restore the public's trust," Murkowski stated. "In order to gain that credibility, it may be that we need to look to an independent commission or special prosecutor."

Despite her views on a special prosecutor or independent commission, Murkowski added that the US Senate Intelligence Committee should still work on its own investigation.

US lawmakers renewed calls for the special investigator after US President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey last Tuesday amid the ongoing probe into Russia's meddling in the election and ties to the Trump campaign.

Russia has repeatedly denied US claims it meddled in the US election process, calling them absurd. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow did not have contacts with Trump's team during the presidential campaign.