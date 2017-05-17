Bernie Sanders Asks for Extension to File 2016 Financial Disclosures

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Sanders applied for a 20-day extension, and now has to file the required documents by June 4, VTDigger news blog reported.
During the 2016 presidential race, Sanders did not provide the public with the information about his financial holdings and did not submit required documents with the Federal Election Commission, the media noted.
Sanders, who unsuccessfully sought the Democratic Party’s 2016 presidential nomination, now serves as the Democrats’ outreach coordinator in the Senate.
