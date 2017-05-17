Dems in US Senate Call for Probing Sessions Over FBI Director's Firing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On March 2, Sessions publicly recused himself from any investigation related to the campaigns of both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

"His involvement seems to be a clear violation of his recusal, and can only be construed as an attempt to influence an ongoing investigation that threatens to examine his own role in the 2016 presidential campaign, as well other elements of President Trump’s campaign and administration," the letter said.

© REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas US Justice Chief Sessions to Quiz Four Candidates to Lead FBI last week based on recommendations from Sessions and his deputy Rod Rosenstein. The termination has drawn speculation since it occurred amid FBI’s investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

Senators Martin Heinrich, Elizabeth Warren, Richard Blumenthal, Ron Wyden, Kirsten Gillibrand, Jack Reed, Tammy Duckworth, Ed Markey, Patty Murray, Tom Udall and Maria Cantwell signed the letter, which was spearheaded by Heinrich and Warren.

Russia has repeatedly denied any interference in the US political system and called the allegations absurd.