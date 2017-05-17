Comey's Memo About Meeting With Trump Leaves Unanswered Questions - Ryan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump fired Comey last week, and The New York Times reported late on Tuesday that Comey kept records on a conversation in which Trump allegedly asked him to end an investigation about his first National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s reported financial ties to Turkey and Russia.

"I am sure we are going to want to hear from Mr. Comey about why, if this happens as he allegedly describes, why he didn’t take action at the time. There are a lot of unanswered questions," Ryan told reporters.

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria US House Oversight Chair Asks FBI to Hand Over Comey Memo by May 24

Ryan noted that the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has "appropriately" requested the memorandum in which Comey describes his interaction with Trump.

At the same time, Ryan stated that resurfacing reports require closer examination.

"It is obvious there are some people out there who want to harm the president, but we have an obligation to carry out our oversight regardless of which party is in the White House. That means before rushing to judgement, we get all the information," he said.