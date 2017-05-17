Register
17:48 GMT +317 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Chelsea Manning

    Five Groundbreaking Leaks That Landed Chelsea Manning in Prison

    © AP Photo/ U.S. Army
    US
    Get short URL
    0 6510

    On May 17, US whistleblower Chelsea Manning is being released from prison, after her sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama. Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison for violating the US Espionage Act in 2013 by leaking approximately 700,000 documents to WikiLeaks for publication online.

    Most of the data shared by Manning was focused on the Middle East and Afghanistan as well as US military activities in the region. Here are the top five revelations that turned Manning into a human rights defender and transparency advocate, partly triggering the 2011 Arab Spring in the Middle Eastern countries.

    1. Baghdad airstrikes and collateral murder

    Chelsea Manning
    © AP Photo/ U.S. Army
    Whistleblower Chelsea Manning Walks Free After Seven Years in Prison
    One of the most infamous videos published by WikiLeaks thanks to Manning was footage showing a US Army attack on a group of men in Baghdad. Two of them were Reuters journalists whose cameras were mistakenly interpreted as weapons. The US helicopters also targeted a van that stopped to help the injured people.

    As result of the attack 12 people were killed and two children were seriously injured.

    The way the two soldiers on the tape mockingly spoke about what happened was particularly shocking for the international community. One of the men said: "Hahaha. I hit 'em."

    And another responded: "Oh yeah, look at those dead bastards."

    2. Abu Omar abduction

    Chelsea Manning
    © AP Photo/ U.S. Army
    Out This Week: Chelsea Manning to Remain in Army, Receive Health Care Benefits After Prison Release

    Abu Omar — an Islamic cleric — was kidnapped by US officials in 2003 in Milan, Italy, over alleged links to fundamentalist networks. He was then transferred to Egypt, where the local authorities allegedly kept him in prison, interrogated and tortured him, until finally releasing him in April 2004.

    Following Manning's leaks, it became known that the US government exerted pressure on Italian authorities forcing them to drop the investigation into the case. Washington threatened Italy with a drastic deterioration in bilateral relations if the country continued its inquiry into the case and issued arrest warrants for the CIA agents involved.

    3. Release of diplomatic cables data and civilian deaths

    Manning was also responsible for the "Cablegate" leak of 251,287 State Department cables leading to shocking revelations about civilian deaths resulting from US military operations in the Middle East and Afghanistan.

    For instance, one cable revealed that 66,081 civilian deaths had been logged out of a total of 109,000 deaths between 2004 and 2009. According to the leaked data, over 15,000 civilians had died in previously unknown incidents.

    4. Guantanamo Bay files
    Manning also helped publish hundreds of secret files relating to prisoners at the United States' Guantanamo Bay detention camp in Afghanistan.

    The data showed that over 150 innocent Afghan and Pakistani civilians were detained and abused for years without any charges. The youngest of the detainees was 14 years old, the eldest — 89.

    5. Granai airstrike

    In March 2010, Manning presumably shared footage with WikiLeaks of the Granai airstrike in Afghanistan conducted by the US armed forces.
    The airstrike took place on May 4, 2009, in the village of Granai and claimed the lives of 86 to 147 Afghan civilians. However, the video has never been published and was later accidently destroyed.

    Related:

    Trump Calls Whistleblower Manning ‘Ungrateful Traitor’ Who Should Stay in Prison
    Chelsea Manning to Lose Transgender Health Benefits After Release
    WikiLeaks’ Assange Stands by US Extradition Offer as Manning's Sentence Commuted
    Tags:
    data leaks, release, prison, whistleblower, Chelsea Manning, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Trump Impeachment Poll Cartoon
    Trump, You’re Fired ... Out of a Cannon ... Into the Sun
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok