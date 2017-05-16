Register
22:05 GMT +316 May 2017
    White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, DC

    White House Won't Release List of Persons Present During Trump-Lavrov Talks

    © AFP 2017/ Brendan Smialowski
    US
    The White House is not planning to provide US media with the list of individuals present in the Oval Office during the meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, spokesman Secretary Sean Spicer said in a briefing on Tuesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Spicer noted that three White House officials who participated in the meeting last week have already put out statements refuting allegations that Trump shared classified information with Russian officials.

    "I am not going necessarily provide you with information… in terms of who was and was not in the room. That is something that is up to the president," Spicer stated.

    White House national security advisor H.R. McMaster speaks in the White House briefing room in Washington, U.S., May 16, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Leaks Claiming Trump Shared Allegedly Secret Info With Russia Put US Security at Risk - McMaster
    Earlier in the day, US National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster told reporters he stands by his earlier statement saying the allegations regarding Trump’s meeting with Lavrov are false.

    On Monday, the Washington Post claimed that according to unnamed sources, Trump allegedly disclosed during their meeting at the White House highly sensitive information about how terrorist organizations plan to use laptops as bombs on airplanes.

    Tags:
    Sergei Lavrov, Donald Trump, Russia, United States
