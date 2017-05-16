White House Won't Release List of Persons Present During Trump-Lavrov Talks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Spicer noted that three White House officials who participated in the meeting last week have already put out statements refuting allegations that Trump shared classified information with Russian officials.

"I am not going necessarily provide you with information… in terms of who was and was not in the room. That is something that is up to the president," Spicer stated.

© REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts Leaks Claiming Trump Shared Allegedly Secret Info With Russia Put US Security at Risk - McMaster

Earlier in the day, US National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster told reporters he stands by his earlier statement saying the allegations regarding Trump’s meeting with Lavrov are false.

On Monday, the Washington Post claimed that according to unnamed sources, Trump allegedly disclosed during their meeting at the White House highly sensitive information about how terrorist organizations plan to use laptops as bombs on airplanes.