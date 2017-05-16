Register
22:05 GMT +316 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A man enters the US Treasury Department building on Pennsylvania Avenue on January 24, 2017, in Washington, DC.

    US Treasury Adds More Anti-Syria Sanctions: 2 Assad's Cousins on the List

    © AFP 2017/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    US
    Get short URL
    211413

    The United States added five Syrian individuals and five entities to the nonproliferation sanctions list, the Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Tuesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Two cousins of Syrian President Bashar Assad, Ihab and Iyad Makhluf, are included in newly-announced sanctions against five Syrian individuals for supporting the government.

    Both men are also cousins of Rami Makhluf, who was designated for supporting the Syrian mobile phone company Syriatel, also on the US sanctions list.

    "Ihab Makhluf, the Vice Chairman of Syrian mobile phone provider Syriatel…has helped Rami Makhluf evade sanctions by moving his assets overseas… Iyad Makhluf has helped the Government of Syria evade international sanctions," the release stated.

    President Donald Trump walks from the podium after speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017, after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    US Missile Attack in Syria Shows Lack of US Interest in Keeping Promises - Assad
    The Syrian entities are the Al-Ajnuhah Private Joint Stock Corporation, Al-Bustan Charity and Cham Islamic Bank and Syrian Company for Information Technology. A Lebanese company, Barly Off-shore, was also designated.

    The other sanctioned individuals are Muhammad Abbas, Samir Sakhir Darwish and Muhammed Bin-Muhammed Faris Quwaydar. The release said Abbas, another cousin of Rami Mukhluf, carries out his financial interests through al-Ajnihah, a Damascus-based company used to move Mukhluf’s assets out of Syria. Al-Ajnihah and a second company owned by Abbas, the Lebanon-based Barly Off-Shore, were added to the sanctions list.

    Darwish is the director of Al-Bustan Charity, which was also sanctioned. The Treasury Department said Rami Makhluf created a private network of militias through Al-Bustan Charity, which is used to recruit and mobilize fighters in support of the Syrian military.

    In this April 21, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump poses for a portrait in the Oval Office in Washington after an interview with The Associated Press.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    By Imposing Anti-Syria Sanctions 'In the Name of Democracy', US Achieved 'Starkly Opposite Results'
    New sanctions of five Syrian individuals and five entities tied to the Syrian government are in response to the government’s alleged actions against civilians, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Tuesday.

    "Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated five individuals and five entities in response to continued acts of violence committed by the Government of Syria, led by Bashar al-Assad, against its own citizens," the release stated.

    An image of the Syrian flag in Damascus
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Damascus Says US DoS Accusations on Crematorium in Sednaya Prison False
    The Treasury Department said the individuals and entities designated have provided support or services to the Syrian government or are owned by or acting on behalf of individuals and entities already sanctioned.

    The move comes a day after the US State Department released declassified information on alleged civilian casualties as a result of Damascus' actions. Damascus has already refuted claims in the report. The UN said it cannot confirm data from the US' report.

    White House spokesman Sean Spicer commented on the sanctions and said they are related to the US State Department's report.

    "[The US Department of the] Treasury has just announced sanctions on additional individuals and entities in response to the continuing violent attacks on Syrian citizens by the Syrian government," Spicer stated.

    Related:

    How Western Sanctions Not War Almost Entirely Destroyed Syrian Medical Industry
    US' 'Democracy'-Driven Anti-Syria Sanctions Yield 'Starkly Opposite Results'
    Trump Continues Sanctions Against Syrian Government - White House
    Russia Sees No Grounds for US to Slap Sanctions on Syria Without Investigation
    Tags:
    sanctions, US Treasury Department, Bashar al-Assad, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian, Syrian Marines Hold Joint Firing Drills in Port City of Tartus
    Russian, Syrian Marines Hold Joint Firing Drills in Port City of Tartus
    Bad Bad Idea
    Terrible Idea
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok