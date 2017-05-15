Protesters Block Road to White House Over Disability Rights

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Demonstrators in wheelchairs blocked the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and 15th Street near the White House.

The protesters chanted "Constitutional rights include us" and "disability rights are constitutional rights."

Earlier on Monday, the national advocacy organization ADAPT rallied at the White House to urge President Donald Trump to endorse proposed legislation for Americans with disabilities.

The organization said the proposed Disability Integration Act would allow disabled people in the United States to use home and community-based services as an alternative to institutionalization. The legislation was introduced by US Senator Chuck Schumer.

Earlier this month, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) called on US Senators to block passage of the American Healthcare Act, Republicans’ legislation to replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. The ACLU said repealing Obamacare would roll back gains in ending discrimination against people with disabilities.