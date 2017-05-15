US Lawmaker Calls for Trump's Impeachment Over 'Obstruction' of Russian Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US media has continued to narrate about alleged ties of the Trump campaign to Russia and exploring the claims that Russia may have influenced the 2016 presidential election despite lack of evidence.

"President Trump is not above the law. He has committed an impeachable act and must be charged," Green stated.

"The act is the obstruction of lawful investigation of the President's campaign ties to Russian influence in his 2016 presidential election. The charging of the President is known constitutionally as an impeachment."

Russian officials have repeatedly denied charges of interfering in the US election, saying the allegations are absurd and represent an attempt to divert the US public’s attention from pressing domestic issues.