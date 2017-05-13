Bill O’Reilly Blames ‘Organized Left-Wing Cabal’ For His Fox News Ouster

While on "The Glenn Beck Program" O’Reilly said, "This was a hit…In the weeks to come, we’re going to be able to explain some of it,” adding,“It has to do with destroying voices that the far left and the organized left-wing cabal doesn’t like."

He said that the groups responsible for his removal by "terrorizes" sponsors, “pays people to say things," "threatens people behinds the scenes" and will soon be exposed.

O’Reilly didn’t offer details, only saying that "We’re going to name them and it’s going to be a big, big, story."

The commentator didn’t criticize his the conservative networks where he worked for over 20 years, and said that he was "shocked" when his lawyers informed him that he had been fired, but added that "I’m not going to say any more than that. If that’s what they felt was best for the company, I’m not going to hammer that."

O’Reilly was the latest sexual harassment scandal to hit Fox News, as 72-year-old former executive Roger Ailes resigned amidst a storm of harassment allegations from prominent females pundits, that ended in Fox News paying out a reported total of $45 million in settlements.

Ailes reportedly received a $60 million golden parachute after his departure.

The accusation leveled against O’Reilly included, unwanted advances, inappropriate comment and verbal abuse. The New York Times reported that O’Reilly and the network paid five women a total of $13 million dollars to keep quite and not pursue litigation against him or Fox News.

More women came forward later, like Caroline Heldman and radio host Wendy Walsh. Attorney Lisa Bloom who is representing both women and a third anonymous former employee of the network said in a statement, "I am very proud to have stood with my brave clients who stood up for themselves and all the silenced women."

Speaking on O’Reilly’s fate she said, "Fox News should have fired him in 2004 when the first complaint was made, but at least they did it now."