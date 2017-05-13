US House Democrats Request Trump-Comey Dinner Tape Turned Over to Congress

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — All copies of any possible recordings the White House has related to the dinner between US President Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey from January 27 dinner need to be turned over to Congress, the ranking members of House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight Committee said in a letter to White House Counsel Don McGahn on Friday.

"Under normal circumstances, we would not consider credible any claims that the White House may have taped conversations of meetings with the President," the letter stated. "However…we are compelled to ask whether any such recordings do in fact exist. If so, we request copies of all recordings in possession of the White House regarding this matter."

The letter noted Congressmen John Conyers and Elijah Cummings also want all documents, memos, analyses, emails or other communications related to Trump's decision to fire Comey turned over to Congress.

© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais ‘Witness Intimidation’: Trump May Have Crossed Legal Lines With Comey Tweet

McGahn is asked to respond to the requested not later than May 25, the letter added.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in a Friday press briefing that he was not aware of the White House having any recordings of the dinner.

Earlier on Friday, Trump posted a Twitter message in which he noted that Comey should hope there are no tapes from their dinner before he starts leaking information they discussed to the press.

Trump fired Comey on May 9 based on recommendations from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.