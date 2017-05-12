Trump Claims Fired FBI Director May Start Leaking Information to Press

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)US President Donald Trump suggested on Friday that fired FBI Director James Comey may start leaking information to the press about their conversations.

"James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" Trump said in a Twitter message.

In an interview on Thursday, Trump said he discussed with Comey the FBI’s probe into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign team and Russia. The president noted that Comey told him he was not under investigation.

Trump’s statements caused a backlash, with legal experts saying that such discussions would be improper.

