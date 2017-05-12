Number of People in US Worried About Healthcare Doubles Compared to April - Poll

© AFP 2017/ RHONA WISE US Health Insurance Giant Aetna Decides to Quit Obamacare Market

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to a Gallup survey, 18 percent were worried about poor leadership, 7 percent thought that immigration was the most important problem in the country, while 6 percent thought that unemployment was the biggest issue.

The general satisfaction with "the way things are going" dropped 1 percent, compared to 32 percent in the April poll.

The survey was conducted on May 3-7 over the phone among 1,011 adult residents of the United States.

Last week, the US House of Representatives passed a new healthcare bill, replacing Obamacare devised by the previous administration. The new bill creates tax credits instead of subsidies proposed by the previous program and intends to waive a provision that prohibits insurance companies from charging people with pre-existing conditions more.

