Register
04:23 GMT +312 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe

    On the Same Page: McCabe Confirms Clinton Email Case Led to Comey Dismissal

    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    US
    Get short URL
    0 245 0 0

    As the media clamours to paint acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s testimony as contradictory to White House claims, reports all seem to overlook a statement that directly confirmed President Donald Trump’s assertion that the FBI had lost faith in former director James Comey.

    FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. (File)
    © REUTERS/ James Lawler Duggan
    ‘Can’t Comment’: Acting FBI Chief Won’t Confirm Comey Told Trump He Wasn’t Under Investigation
    During McCabe’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, he confirmed that there was very vocal opposition within the agency to the handling of the Hillary Clinton email scandal.

    "I think morale's always been good, but there were folks within our agency that were frustrated with the outcome of the Hillary Clinton case and some of those folks were very vocal about those concerns," McCabe testified.

    McCabe did add that Comey "enjoyed broad support" within the agency, however.

    That the US mainstream media has ignored this comment was the subject of discussion on Fault Lines on Sputnik Radio on Thursday.

    “Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe was testifying today and he acknowledged for the first time in public testimony that some agents were angry with the 2016 decision not to prosecute Secretary [of State] Hillary Clinton,” host Garland Nixon noted.

    “So here’s my takeaway,” Nixon continued. “My take is that Andrew McCabe was one of the people who was unhappy with the outcome of the Clinton case. Here’s why: he volunteered this out of the blue, just kind of matter-of-factly. They asked him about the morale of the FBI, he could have simply said morale is fine – just said there were some bumps in the road – but he took the opportunity to insert this particular information.”

    Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein cited the director’s handling of the email investigation and statements about reopening the probe just days before the election as part of the reason for his recommendation that Comey be removed from the bureau.

    "The director was wrong to usurp the attorney general's authority on July 5, 2016, and announce his conclusion that the case should be closed without prosecution. It is not the function of the director to make such an announcement," Rosenstein wrote in a memorandum titled "Restoring public confidence in the FBI.”

    FBI director James Comey gestures during a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Comey: FBI Did Not Give Clinton 'Free Pass for Bad Deeds' in Email Case
    The deputy attorney general added that Comey "ignored another longstanding principle: we do not hold press conferences to release derogatory information about the subject of a declined criminal investigation."

    "The director laid out his version of the facts for the news media as if it were a closing argument, but without a trial. It is a textbook example of what federal prosecutors and agents are taught not to do," Rosenstein continued.

    Democrats, who had been calling for Comey’s firing over his handling of the Clinton investigation, remain up in arms about the fact that Trump actually did it.

    McCabe is now in charge of the investigation into Trump’s supposed Moscow ties; meanwhile, his wife, Jill McCabe, accepted a $467,000 donation from an ally of Trump’s presidential rival, Hillary Clinton, while running for Senate in 2015.

    The massive donation came from Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, and was widely criticized as improper.

    Related:

    Trump's Decision to Fire Comey Right Step to Complete Russia Probe - White House
    Comey's Dismissal: 'A Long-Dwelling Swamp Creature Cannot Drain the Swamp'
    US Statewide Call for Special Counsel in Russia Probe Due to Comey Firing
    'He Knew Too Much': Who Had Motives for the Firing of FBI Director Comey
    Trump Slams Dems' Hypocrisy Over Dismissal of Comey Who 'Lost' Everyone's Trust
    Tags:
    Email Scandal, FBI, Senate, Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Donald Trump, Andrew McCabe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    Russians Strike Again
    Russians Strike Again
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok