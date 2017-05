© REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque Trump Says Agreed to Keep US in NAFTA After Talks With Trudeau

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Senate confirmed Lighthizer with a 82-14 vote.

On Tuesday, the US Senate Finance Committee unanimously approved Lighthizer’s nomination.

US Senators John McCain and Ben Sasse expressed their opposition to Lighthizer in a letter on Wednesday stating he was unfit to be US Trade Representative for failing to grasp the North American Free Trade Agreement’s positive economic benefits to the United States and its partners in the deal.