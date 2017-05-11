Trump Signs Order Establishing Advisory Commission on 'Election Integrity'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump issued an executive order to establish an advisory commission on election integrity, the White House said on Thursday.

"In order to promote fair and honest Federal elections…The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity (Commission) is hereby established," the order stated.

Trump ordered the commission to issue a report laying the vulnerabilities in voting systems and other practices that could lead to fraudulent voter registration or voting.

The 15-member commission will be chaired by Vice President Mike Pence , and is to include experts on election management, voter integrity and election fraud.

Trump and numerous Republican lawmakers have frequently alleged that thousands of fraudulent votes are cast during US elections.

In January, Trump pledged to investigate voter fraud, after claiming millions of undocumented immigrants cast ballots for his opponent that caused him to lose the popular vote in November.

The newly created advisory commission on election integrity will provide a report to Trump by 2018, White House deputy spokesperson Sarah Sanders said.

"The commission will review policies and practices that enhance or undermine the American people's confidence in the integrity of federal elections and provide a report that identifies system vulnerabilities that lead to improper registrations in voting," Sanders stated. "We expect the report will be complete by 2018."