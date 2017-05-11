Register
22:19 GMT +311 May 2017
    In this April 21, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump poses for a portrait in the Oval Office in Washington after an interview with The Associated Press.

    Great Fire-Wall, 'Not Russia-Motivated': Trump Inks Cybersecurity Order

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US
    1268 0 0

    US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to boost cybersecurity in the country.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The order aims to enhance cybersecurity of government agencies and infrastructure, CNBC reported citing a senior official on Thursday.

    When asked whether the alleged Russian hacking was the reason for this order, Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert stated, "No it was not a Russia-motivated issue, it was a United States of America-motivated issue."

    The order requests a report on cyber posture of the US defense industrial base, the White House said in a release.

    "Within 90 days of the date of this order, the secretary of defense, the secretary of homeland security, and the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in coordination with the Director of National Intelligence, shall provide a report to the President… on cybersecurity risks facing the defense industrial base… and recommendations for mitigating these risks," the release stated.

    The order noted that the heads of all US agencies will need to submit risk management reports to the secretary of Homeland Security and the director of the Office of Management and Budget within 90 days, according to the release.

    Cybercrime
    © Flickr/ Richard Patterson
    Russophobic Hackers? Russian Foreign Ministry Under Cyber-Attacks From US
    The US presidential run, won by Trump on November 9, was characterized by the leaking of emails from the hacked account of former US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta.

    Trump cancelled signing a similar order on January 31.

    Russian officials have repeatedly denied election meddling, characterizing the allegations as absurd and intended to deflect public opinion from revealed instances of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

    Tags:
    cybersecurity, Thomas Bossert, Donald Trump, United States
