Pentagon Finds Contractor to Operate Radars at Key Northern NATO Bases

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — BAE Systems won a nearly $50 million contract to operate Phased Array Radar Systems at five major strategic radar stations in the United Kingdom, Greenland and across the United States, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services [of] Rockville, Maryland has been awarded a $48.4 million… contract… [to] manage, operate, maintain and logistically support the Solid State Phased Array Radar Systems,” the release said on Wednesday.

Work on the radars will take place at Beale Air Force Base in California, at Cape Cod Air Force Station in Massachusetts, at Clear Air Force Station in Alaska, at Thule Air Base in Greenland and at the Royal Air Force base at Fylingdales in the United Kingdom, the Defense Department said.

All five bases participate in the strategic defense of the United States and Canada, according to published reports.