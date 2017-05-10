Trump Has Been Considering Firing Comey Since Taking Office on January 20

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump has completely lost confidence in Comey over the last few months, after the bureau's former head made a series of mistakes, Sanders added.
"He [Trump] has been considering letting director Comey go since the day he was elected," Sanders told reporters.
Sanders noted significant amount of evidence has revealed Comey was not competent to lead the FBI.
Trump scolded Comey in a letter announcing his dismissal, stating, "You are not able to effectively lead" the FBI. As such, a change in leadership was necessary to rebuild trust between the White House and the law enforcement agency.
