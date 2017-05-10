US Apprehensions on Mexico Border in April Hit 17-Year Record Low

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Apprehensions of undocumented immigrants by the United States on its border with Mexico reached a 17-year low in April, according to data released by the CBP.

"[CBP] saw a decrease in individuals apprehended along the Southwest border [in April] as well as a decrease in those found inadmissible at ports of entry on the Southwest borer of 5 percent compared to last month and a 68 percent decrease over the same period last year," the report stated on Tuesday.

Data from the CBP dating back to 2000 shows that April marks the lowest number of apprehensions in the 17-year period.

A total of 11,129 individuals were apprehended on the southwest border with Mexico, compared to 12,193 in March and 18,754 in January, the report noted. Last April, CBP apprehended 38,089 illegal immigrants on the southwest border, according to data.

Boosting border security and stopping illegal immigration into the United States have been key campaign promises by US President Donald Trump.