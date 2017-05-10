Trump, Lavrov May Meet in Washington on Wednesday - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lavrov is currently on the tour in the United States.

“President Trump may meet with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov tomorrow, we have confirmed,” CNN correspondent Jim Acosta said via Twitter on Tuesday. “Lavrov already scheduled to meet with Tillerson.”

© AFP 2017/ Odd Andersen, Jim Watson Russia Ready for Putin-Trump Meeting, Much Depends on Schedules Coordination

Lavrov is scheduled to meet with US State Secretary Rex Tillerson on Wednesday. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Tillerson and Lavrov will exchange views on key problems of the international agenda and discuss topical issues of the bilateral relations at the upcoming talks.

On Thursday, the Russian foreign minister will take part in the ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council, an intergovernmental forum comprised of the eight Arctic nations, where the United States will conclude its two-year chairmanship by transferring it to Finland.