US Air Force Successfully Tests Fighter-Satellite Communication Network

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US-based aerospace giant Boeing and the US Air Force demonstrated that multiple fighter aircraft and ground stations can securely communicate using Talon HATE airborne networking system through military satellites, the company said in a press release.
“Boeing and the US Air Force recently demonstrated that multiple aircraft and ground stations can efficiently and securely communicate using the Boeing-developed Talon HATE airborne networking system,” the release stated on Monday.
The tests also validated intra-flight datalink network capabilities used by F-22 aircraft and Boeing will conduct additional tests later this year with advanced sensors, which will offer improved aircraft targeting capabilities, the release noted.
Nellis AFB is commonly referred to in US popular culture as Area 51.
