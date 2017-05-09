Trump Signs Bill to Promote World’s Fair in US State of Minnesota

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The legislation dubbed US Wants to Compete for a World Expo Act was approved by Congress last week, the release explained without further elaboration on Monday.

US Congressmen Tom Emmer and Betty McCollum supported the bill and stated they want the next World Fair to be held in their home state of Minnesota.

"World’s Fairs or Expos are meant to highlight all that a country has to offer, particularly when it comes to science, technology and innovation," the lawmakers stated in a release. "While the United States excels in these areas, the last time the nation hosted a World’s Fair was in 1984.

Despite being a founding member of the Bureau of International Expositions, the intergovernmental organization in charge of overseeing and regulating World Expos, the United States withdrew in 2001, and has not been considered as a potential host country since, the release noted.