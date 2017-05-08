Bill Clinton Writing Political Thriller With Best-Selling Author

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The novel, which is slated to be released in June 2018, will be published jointly by Alfred A. Knopf and Hachette.

"Working on a book about a sitting President — drawing on what I know about the job, life in the White House, and the way Washington works — has been a lot of fun," Clinton said in a statement cited by The Hill.

© REUTERS/ Brian Snyder

Patterson said working with Clinton marked "the highlight of my career," The Hill reported.

"Readers will be drawn to the suspense, of course, but they’ll also be given an inside look into what it’s like to be president," The Hill quoted Patterson as saying.

