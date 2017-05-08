Register
19:59 GMT +308 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Senator John McCain

    McCain Slams Tillerson Over Prioritizing US Interests Instead of Values

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    123923

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has sent a clear message that US foreign policy may go against core US values and moral principles in order to serve the interests of the American economy and national security, US Senator John McCain wrote in an opinion-editorial piece on Monday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Tillerson stated in remarks to State Department employees that under some circumstances, conditioning national security efforts on someone adopting US values impedes the country’s national security goals.

    "We make policy to serve our interests, which are not related to our values," McCain wrote in The New York Times, referring to Tillerson's rhetoric. "So, if you happen to be in the way of our forging relationships with your oppressors that could serve our security and economic interests, good luck to you. You’re on your own."

    McCain argued that human rights must remain a priority for the US foreign policy agenda because the United States is "the country with a conscience," and because to ignore the oppression of others around the world only serves to invite their resentment.

    "With those words, Secretary Tillerson sent a message to oppressed people everywhere: Don’t look to the United States for hope," McCain wrote.

    US Senator John McCain attends a news conference at the Benjamin Franklin Library in Mexico City, Mexico December 20, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Henry Romero
    Trump's Controversial Rhetoric Obscures US Foreign Policy - Senator McCain
    McCain, who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, has repeatedly called for US interventions abroad, most recently urging Washington to get involved in the Balkans to avoid a deterioration of the situation in the region.

    The situation in the Balkans has worsened after a US-assisted coup imposed on Macedonia an unelected Albanian, Talat Dzaferi, who was former member of the terrorist organization UCK, as speaker of parliament, according to published reports. Additional reports of the United States also intending to impose a government in Macedonia to change the country's name so as to usher the country in NATO have further raised concerns of a possible regional war, given the various Balkan countries' historical claims on Macedonia's territory.

    US Senator Rand Paul stated in an interview last month, referencing McCain's calls for US intervention in Syria and Afghanistan, that his colleague has complained the United States is either not at war somewhere or if we it is at war, it leaves too soon.

    Related:

    Pentagon Backs McCain's $7.5Bln Military Funding Plan
    Fading McCain Frantically Searching for Reasons to Slap New Sanctions on Russia
    Trump's Controversial Rhetoric Obscures US Foreign Policy - Senator McCain
    John McCain Calls for 'American and European Leadership' in Balkans
    McCain Hails Kosovo as Beacon of Democratic Development, Pledges US Aid
    Tags:
    Rex Tillerson, John McCain, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Female Face of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Female Faces of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok