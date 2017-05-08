Trump Tells US Congress to Ask Sally Yates About Classified Leaks Under Oath

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Yates will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday afternoon as part of an investigation into the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
"Ask Sally Yates, under oath, if she knows how classified information got into the newspapers soon after she explained it to W.H. [White House] Council," Trump said in a Twitter post.
Ask Sally Yates, under oath, if she knows how classified information got into the newspapers soon after she explained it to W.H. Council.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8 мая 2017 г.
The White House said Flynn resigned because of misinforming to Vice President Mike Pence about those conversations. Flynn originally said sanctions against Russia were not discussed in his conversations with Kislyak, but then admitted they were mentioned.
Trump fired Yates on January 31 after she refused to defend his executive order on immigration in court.
