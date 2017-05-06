Register
06 May 2017
    Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton winks at a supporter after speaking at a campaign rally at the Iowa State Historical Museum in Des Moines, Iowa

    Court Tells State Dept. to Release Clinton Emails on Obama Response to Benghazi

    © AP Photo/ Charlie Neibergall
    US
    A US district judge ordered the Department of State to release emails by Hillary Clinton detailing phone calls by Barack Obama to Egyptian and Libyan leaders immediately after the Benghazi attack.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A US district judge ordered the Department of State to release emails by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton detailing phone calls by then President Barack Obama to Egyptian and Libyan leaders immediately after the attack on the US mission in Benghazi, Judicial Watch stated in a press release on Friday.

    "US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson has ordered the US Department of State to turn over to Judicial Watch… material in two September 13,2012, Hillary Clinton emails regarding phone calls made by President Barack Obama to Egyptian and Libyan leaders immediately following the terrorist attack on the US mission in Benghazi," the release said.

    Judicial Watch pointed out the emails may reveal what did Clinton and Obama know about the attack in Benghazi.

    FBI director James Comey gestures during a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Comey: FBI Did Not Give Clinton 'Free Pass for Bad Deeds' in Email Case
    The emails were stored on Clinton's private email server which she used for official business during her tenure from 2009 to 2013, it added.

    Judicial Watch argued Clinton’s e-mails are State Department records subject to the Federal Records Act.

    The Benghazi probe revealed the existence of the private email server Clinton used while heading the State Department, which spurred a criminal investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

    In September 2012, US Ambassador to Libya Chris Stevens and three other government employees were killed in a terrorist attack on the US diplomatic compound in Benghazi. Republican lawmakers have claimed the State Department did not send military back-up to avoid admitting the attack was carried out by al Qaeda-backed terrorists (outlawed in Russia).

    Judicial Watch is a Washington, DC-based non-partisan educational foundation that promotes government transparency and accountability, according to the organization’s website.

