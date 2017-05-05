Register
04:02 GMT +305 May 2017
Live
    Search
    The United States Department of the Navy emblem

    US Navy SEAL in Court on Federal Child Pornography Charges

    © AFP 2017/ MLADEN ANTONOV
    US
    Get short URL
    29320

    A US Navy SEAL has been transferred to Virginia to face trial for filming himself molesting a sleeping child.

    Facebook
    © Sputnik/
    Teen Arrested, Others Sought in Facebook Live Gang Rape
    Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Kyle Seerden, 31, made his first appearance at the US District Court in Norfolk, Virginia, on Wednesday.

    Seerden was arrested on April 3 in San Diego, where he was stationed with SEAL Team 1. He is scheduled to be arraigned on May 10.

    The molestation was discovered during an investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service into an unrelated rape case. Seerden was accused by a woman of raping her in a Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story hotel room in January, though he is not currently facing charges in that case.

    However, when NCIS agents obtained authorization to search Seerden’s iPhone, they discovered that on February 3, the sailor had searched for dozens of images of prepubescent girls and boys engaging in sex acts, including bondage, Military.com reports. At least one of the images on his phone involved a naked child engaging with an aroused dog.

    Four videos and a photograph taken on the phone in January showed a man, believed to be Seerden, mastubating next to a sleeping girl and touching her in sexual ways. The man’s face was not visible in the images, but he was wearing the same shirt that Seerden was wearing in photos of him reading a book to the child earlier in the evening.

    US Navy Sailor Gets 30 years for Making Child Porn
    Police Handout
    US Navy Sailor Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Making Child Porn

    Last month, another Navy sailor was sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing child pornography.

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Lee Adams, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after he was found to have filmed himself having sex with at least four minors from 2009 through 2013.

    Adams was charged and sentenced in a civilian court in Norfolk, Virginia.

    An investigation into Adams was launched in 2014 by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service after another sailor accused him of sexually assaulting her. When Adams gave the NCIS agents permission to search his laptop, the investigators found 998 images and videos of suspected or known child pornography, the Virginian Pilot reported.

    In addition to filming his sex with children, Adams shared photos to social media accounts that are used by child pornographers. This resulted in another pedophile contacting one of the girls in March 2015, asking her for additional photos. The person told her that if she did not comply with his request that he would spread the photos that he had received from Adams.

    Related:

    Over a Dozen Arrested in Sweden's Largest Crackdown on Child Pornography
    India to Depend on UK Watchdog to Blacklist Sites With Child Pornography
    More Very Bad Behavior: Navy SEAL Accused of Hoarding Child Pornography
    Former Congressman Anthony Weiner Could Face Federal Child Pornography Charges
    India Arrests American Wanted for Dabbling in Child Pornography
    Tags:
    Naval Criminal Investigative Service, SEAL Team 1, Navy, Kyle Seerden, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    Satanic Veteran's Monument Cartoon
    Keep the Devil Way Down in the Hole
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok