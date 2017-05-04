US Detects Russian Bombers, Fighter Jets Near Alaska

The aircraft were intercepted by two US F-22 fighter jets, Fox News reported on Thursday, citing US officials. The Russian jets stayed in international airspace.
In April, the United States detected a series of three bomber flights in and around Alaska.
Department of Defense spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said the flights of Russian strategic bombers were all conducted in a safe and professional manner with deference toward US airspace.
