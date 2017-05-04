Register
05:16 GMT +304 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Cleveland Community Asks Judge for Murder Charges in Tamir Rice Death

    Cleveland Police Sue Toy Gun Maker Following Child’s Death

    © Facebook/Justice for Tamir Rice
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11102

    In response to the shooting death of a young boy that sparked mass protests, Cleveland’s police union will be filing a lawsuit against toy gun makers to prevent them from manufacturing toys that appear too realistic.

    In 2014,12-year-old Tamir Rice was fatally shot by a Cleveland police officer on a playground. After a grand jury declined to file charges against Officer Timothy Loehmann for shooting Rice in 2015, the toy’s design became sticking point for officials. 

    Demonstrators block Public Square Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014, in Cleveland, during a protest over the weekend police shooting of Tamir Rice. The 12-year-old was fatally shot by a Cleveland police officer Saturday after he reportedly pulled a replica gun at the city park.
    © AP Photo/ Tony Dejak
    Cleveland Officers Get ‘Administrative’ Charges for Tamir Rice Killing

    The police dispatcher who took the call about Rice neglected to inform officers that the gun was likely a toy. For this, they were given an eight-day suspension. Loehmann and his partner, Frank Garmback, handcuffed Tamir’s 14-year-old sister Samaria Rice and placed her in the back of a police vehicle after her brother was shot.

    On Monday, Henry Hilow, a lawyer for the Cleveland Patrolmen’s Association, told reporters, "These fake weapons put the community at risk, put law enforcement at risk, something has to be done."

    The Black Lives Matter movement viewed Rice’s death as just one in a string of police killings of unarmed African-Americans like Eric Garner, Mike Brown and Rekiah Boyd, leading to nationwide protests. 

    A protester holds a picture of Tamir Rice, the boy fatally shot by a rookie police officer
    © AP Photo/ Jose Luis Magana
    Prosecutor Manipulated Jury in Tamir Rice Case - Attorneys

    On New Year’s Day 2016, about 100 protesters marched to the home of Cuyahoga County prosecutor Timothy McGinty, calling for him to be fired after no charges were brought for Rice’s death.

    After the decision, prosecutor spokesman Joseph Frolik told the Guardian, "Every citizen has an absolute right to protest, and the death of Tamir Rice was clearly a monumental tragedy. But we hope people will respect the decision made by another group of citizens — the members of the grand jury. Grand jurors conduct a thorough investigation. They personally see, hear and question witnesses, and they reach a decision based on their oath. If you don’t trust the grand jury, you don’t trust your neighbors."

    Related:

    Police Find Second Crime Scene Tied to South Carolina School Shooting
    US Authorities Arrest Iowa Police Shooting Suspect
    Clinton Campaign Cancels Iowa Event Due to Shooting of Local Police Officers
    Shooting in US City of Denver Leaves Three Injured - Police
    Mistrial Declared in Racially Charged Ohio Police Shooting
    Tags:
    Lawsuit, Police Shooting, Gun, Tamir Rice, Ohio, Cleveland, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
    Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
    Senatorial Advisory
    Governmental Guidance Advised
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok