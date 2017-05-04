Register
    A helicopter view of NS 50 Let Pobedy nuclear-powered icebreaker sailing toward the North Pole

    Five US Shipyards Work on Icebreaker Design Proposals, May Use Russian Model

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Paul Zukunft said that five US shipyards are currently preparing their icebreaker designs proposals while looking at international examples, including Russian models.

    North Pole expedition
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Construction of Russia's Most Powerful Nuclear Icebreaker to Begin in 2019 - Shipbuilder
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Five US shipyards are currently preparing their icebreaker designs proposals while looking at international examples, including Russian models, Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Paul Zukunft told Sputnik.

    “Right now we are working through five shipyards, and we’ve given them the autonomy to go out and search the world over for ice breaking designs,” Zukunft said on Wednesday. “We didn’t limit them in scope, in terms of where to look or whether they initiate a whole new design. They will come back to us and give us five different proposals that may be based upon an international model, and it could be Russia, if this is what would best meet our needs.”

    Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Adm. James Stavridis stated in January that the United States is disastrously losing the competition to build and operate icebreakers in the Arctic Ocean.

    The US Coast Guard has only two active icebreakers, and its only heavy icebreaker is nearing the end of its service life, according to the Government Accountability Office.

    Russia has the largest icebreaker fleet, with four nuclear-powered icebreakers and three under construction, more than 30 ocean-going icebreakers, with some half a dozen under construction.

