00:27 GMT +303 May 2017
    Social Media Score: Snapchat App Helps Police Find Murder Victim, Suspect

    Social media has been making lots of headlines lately for users publicizing or committing their crimes while broadcasting on various platforms. But on Monday, California police announced that Snapchat actually helped them locate a murder victim’s body.

    The social media app also led the Escondido Police to their suspect, Salvador Sanchez, 19, who has now been arrested for the murder.

    Investigators believe that Sanchez fought with the victim on Thursday evening after an evening of drinking. They say the suspect then killed him and buried his body in tall grass.

    Law enforcement had been unaware of the murder until Snapchat users called the police to report that they had found out their friend had been murdered on the social media platform.

    Sanchez had allegedly posted text statements alluding to the murder on Snapchat, though Escondido Police Lt. Justin Murphy told NBC 7 that he did not post photos or videos of the crime.

    After being contacted by Snapchat users on Saturday, police found the body on Sunday.

    The victim will not be publicly identified until the medical examiner can make a positive identification and notify the family. The department has also not revealed the cause of death. An autopsy was scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

    Sanchez is charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held in the Vista Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

    Tags:
    Murder, Escondido Police Department, Snapchat, Salvador Sanchez, California, Escondido
