Register
22:58 GMT +302 May 2017
Live
    Search
    United CEO Speaks Before Congress

    US Lawmakers Chide Beleaguered United Airlines Chief Over Passenger Abuse

    © YouTube.com/Kinsola King
    US
    Get short URL
    0 62 0 0

    The CEO of United Airlines faced harsh scrutiny in an appearance before Congress on Tuesday.

    United CEO Oscar Munoz was called to testify before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee over a passenger being dragged from one of his company’s airplanes last month.

    Also testifying at the hearing was United President Scott Kirby and executives from Southwest, American and Alaska carriers.

    Committee Chairman Bill Shuster warned Munoz and the other airline representatives that Congress will take action if airline officials do not, to prevent similar incidents in the future, adding that they "would not like the outcome."

    During the hearing, Munoz also apologized and took responsibility for the incident once again, admitting that the company had failed. He also apologized for his initial response to the incident.

    "In that moment for our customers and our company we failed, and so as CEO, at the end of the day, that is on me," Munoz stated. "This has to be a turning point.”

    An American Airlines flight attendant gets into a conflict with passengers April 21, 2017.
    © YouTube/WFAA Media
    Lawyer of Bloodied United Passenger to Represent American Airlines Mom
    United Airlines reached a settlement with passenger Dr. David Dao, 69, last week. A provision of the settlement is that the amount paid remains private.

    The viral video of Dao being assaulted sparked massive outrage on social media, and sent the airline’s stock plummeting.

    The settlement announcement came on the same day that United Airlines revealed some big policy changes, including raising the maximum incentive for a passenger to give up their seat when a flight is overbooked to $10,000.

    The airline also announced that they will be reducing the amount of overbooking on their flights and limiting their use of law enforcement to safety and security issues only, among other changes.

    Delta Air Lines jets
    © AP Photo/ Mark Lennihan
    Delta Airlines Pilot Appears to Slap Woman in Fight at Atlanta Airport (VIDEO)

    Dao, who lost two front teeth as he was dragged by his wrists after refusing to give up the seat he had purchased and paid for, has said he is proud of the changes.

    "He is proud despite his ordeal to have played a role in spearheading these announced changes and he hopes that United takes the lead going forward in inspiring the entire airline industry to treat passengers with dignity,” Attorney Thomas Demetrio, who is representing the 69-year-old Dao, wrote in a statement following the announcement.

    Southwest has announced that they are ending the practice of overbooking flights entirely.

    “Alaska Airlines told the committee it is considering changes to its overbooking. But American Airlines said it would not end the practice,” Reuters reported.

    Related:

    Owner of Simon the Rabbit Says United Airlines Cremation ‘Stinks of a Coverup’
    United Airlines Reaches Settlement With Violently Deplaned Passenger
    United Airlines CEO to Visit China After Incident With Harassed Passenger
    This is What 'Mortal Kombat' United-Airlines-Style Could Look Like
    Three Security Officers on Leave After United Airlines Passenger Incident
    Tags:
    Alaska Airlines, American Airline, Southwest Airline, United Airlines, Congress, Bill Shuster, David Dao, Oscar Munoz
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Match Made in Heaven
    Match Made in Heaven
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok