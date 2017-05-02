Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he hosts a CEO town hall on the American business climate at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2017

    US Funding Bill Total Defeat for Democrats - OMB Director

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    US Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney on Tuesday walked back statements made yesterday by saying the bill to keep the US government open through September is a total victory for President Donald Trump and not an amenable compromise between Republicans and Democrats.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik), Andrew Feinberg — Mulvaney spent much of the call refuting reports that cast the funding bill as a compromise acceptable to both Republicans and Democrats.

    U.S. President Donald Trump stands in the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Border Security Funds in Budget Bill 'Down Payment' on Wall - Trump

    "The truth of the matter is that the American people won and the President negotiated that victory for them," Mulvaney said during a conference call with reporters.

    On Monday, Mulvaney had said that the bill was a victory for both sides, having told reporters it is great the Democrats like the bill and that it is a great deal for the Trump administration as well.

    While he previously described the compromise reached by omitting to fund a wall on the US-Mexico border in return for Democrats accepting a lack of funding for Obamacare subsidies as "appropriate," Mulvaney told reporters today the deal represented a major victory because it was the largest-ever overall increase in border-security funding.

    "We will show you, folks, what you can do with the money," he said, promising more information at today’s briefing with Press Secretary Sean Spicer. "Pictures speak louder than words."

    In addition, Mulvaney described the increase in defense spending as a total victory rather than a compromise because the bill did not follow the rule of parity, which has required each dollar of defense spending increases to be matched with a dollar of domestic spending.

    "We broke that this year… in such a way that almost defies logic that the Democrats would allow us to have such a huge win," he said.

    U.S. President Donald Trump stands in the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Time for Compromise? Democrats Maintain Power Over Trump

    Mulvaney also cast the lack of new funding to bail out Puerto Rico and the continued presence of the Hyde Amendment — which prohibits federal funding of abortion services — as total victories despite the inclusion of reprogrammed existing funds for Puerto Rico and continued funding to Planned Parenthood in the bill.

    "They [Democrats] were desperate…and they didn’t get a penny," Mulvaney said of the Democrats’ desire for further funds for the Puerto Rican government.

    But Mulvaney saved his strongest attack for claims by Democrats that they had any part in negotiating the funding bill and avoiding a government shutdown.

    "We completely destroyed that narrative by negotiating this deal," he said, adding that Democrats failed to force a government shutdown they could use as proof to claim Trump is incapable of governing.

    The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2017 is expected to be signed in the next several days. The bill provides funding for the US government through the end of the 2017 fiscal year.

