US Readies Deportation for Over Half of 45,493 Foreign-Born Prisoners

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is planning to deport most of the foreign-born inmates serving sentences in federal prisons under an initiative launched by President Donald Trump, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Tuesday.

"There are 45,493 foreign-born inmates currently in BOP [Bureau of Prisons] custody, of which 3,939 are [naturalized] US citizens," the release stated. "Approximately 22,541 (54.2 percent) are aliens for which final immigration orders have been issued for their removal."

An additional 13,886 inmates, or 33.4 percent, are under an investigation for possible removal, while another 5,101, or 12.3 percent, have appeals remaining on existing deportation orders, the release explained.

Thwenty-six criminal foreigners have been granted relief on the basis of asylum claims and will be allowed to remain in the United States after completing their sentences, the release revealed.

Trump has pledged to deport criminal foreigners, even if it requires the United States to force reluctant countries to take back the deportees.

The Justice Department released the figures under an executive order signed by Trump that requires the collection of relevant data and quarterly reports on criminal aliens, according to the release.