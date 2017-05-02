Border Security Funds in Budget Bill 'Down Payment' on Wall - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Funding for the wall is expected to be part of Trump's budget request for the fiscal year 2018, which will be unveiled later this month.

© AP Photo/ Susan Walsh #First100Days: Trump Promises Fulfilled and Not Quite So

"We achieved the single largest increase in border security funding in ten years… with enough money to make a down payment on border wall," Trump stated. "We’re putting up a lot of new walls in certain areas, we’re putting up a tremendous amount of money to fix the existing structures that we have, some of which we can keep into the future."

The 2017 Consolidated Appropriations Act contains $1.5 billion for border security, which Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said on Monday would be used for things that will have a material impact on border security besides a brick-and-mortar wall.