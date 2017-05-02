Register
    In this April 21, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump poses for a portrait in the Oval Office in Washington after an interview with The Associated Press.

    Trump Inaugural Committee Failed to Collect Legally-Required Data - Watchdogs

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee failed to collect information from donors.

    US Senator John McCain attends a news conference at the Benjamin Franklin Library in Mexico City, Mexico December 20, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Henry Romero
    Trump's Controversial Rhetoric Obscures US Foreign Policy - Senator McCain
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee failed to collect information from donors as required by law, the watchdog groups Campaign Legal Center and Democracy 21 said in a complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Tuesday.

    "It appears that Trump’s inaugural committee failed to collect information from some donors, failed to verify false addresses from others, and may have even made up information that it certified to the FEC as true and correct," Campaign Legal Center FEC Program Director Brendan Fischer stated.

    US law requires inaugural committees to disclose to the FEC within 90 days of the inauguration the names and addresses of all donors who contribute anything valued over $200.

    The Campaign Legal Center noted media reports indicating Trump’s committee report was filled with errors and missing information, including the addresses of some donors.

    In March, the Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint with the FEC alleging Trump’s campaign committee tried to evade campaign finance laws by falsely claiming money raised after the November 8 election was for debt retirement even though no such debt existed.

