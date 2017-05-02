Trump's Controversial Rhetoric Obscures US Foreign Policy - Senator McCain

© AFP 2017/ NICOLAS ASFOURI US Foreign Policy, Ties to China Improved Under Trump - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump's contradictory statements during meetings with foreign leaders obscure US foreign policy, US Senator John McCain said in an interview on Tuesday.

"I think, it's more confusion than anything else because of the contradictory statements that the president makes," McCain told MSNBC. "Consistency has got to be the fundamental pillar of the conduct of national security policy. And I wish that the president would consider much more carefully his comments."

McCain pointed out Trump's recent statement that he would be honored to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un caused controversy and unwanted tension with US-ally South Korea.

"I don’t understand it and I don’t think the president appreciates that when he says things like that it helps the credibility and the prestige of this really outrageous strongman," he stated.

McCain characterized North Korea as the largest gulag left on earth and noted that former President Ronald Reagan praised people who stood up against dictatorships rather than other way around.