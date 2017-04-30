Series of Tornadoes in Texas Claim Lives of Five People, Injure Over 50

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 52 people were hospitalized with injuries on Saturday, one of them in critical condition, the NBC DFW broadcaster reported, citing local fire department and medical center.

The tornadoes have caused a lot of damage to the buildings and infrastructure in several towns of the East Texas, destroying several houses, according to the broadcaster.

Eustace Texas Tornado 4-29-17 By Steffany Horton of Eustace Texas. pic.twitter.com/Hr2gjCp238 — Jack Robertson (@Action1971) 30 апреля 2017 г.

​The natural cataclysm has occurred in Texas following reports of floods, caused by the heavy rains and storms in the US states of Missouri and Oklahoma, where the state of emergency was declared. According to media reports, at least one person was killed in Missouri on Saturday, while over 100 people were evacuated.